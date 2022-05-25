Rajivnagar 2nd Stage roads in very pathetic condition

May 25, 2022

Sir,

I am a resident of Rajivnagar 2nd Stage near Al Badar Masjid. The condition of the road near the Masjid junction and the road passing through Gupta Store till Ring Road is in a very bad condition.

This road is very busy and used by families, children and senior citizens.

Hence, I request the authorities concerned to fix this road and make it motorable as early as possible.

– Mohammed Suhail, Mysuru, 22.5.2022

