Rajivnagar 2nd Stage roads in very pathetic condition

Sir,
I am a resident of Rajivnagar 2nd Stage near Al Badar Masjid. The condition of the road near the Masjid junction and the road passing through Gupta Store till Ring Road is in a very bad condition.
This road is very busy and used by families, children and senior citizens.
Hence, I request the authorities concerned to fix this road and make it motorable as early as possible.
– Mohammed Suhail, Mysuru, 22.5.2022
You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]
The same issues have been highlighted by the readers of SOM multiple times. But the civic authorities either seem to in deep slumber. All roads from fountain circle upto Rajivnagar, Rajendrnagar, Naidunagar and beyond are in a pathetic condition. It’s absolute insanity that the officers concerned and the elected representatives are not waking up despite these civic issues brought up repeatedly.