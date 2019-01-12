Rally, Cycle Jatha mark Vivekananda Jayanti

Mysuru: A rally of school children, cycle jatha by college students and various other programmes marked the 156th Birth Anniversary of Swami Vivekananda in city this morning. People of various walks of life including children and youths paid tributes to India’s iconic spiritual leader Swami Vivekananda whose birth anniversary on Jan.12 is observed as National Youth Day.

Over thousand school students from more than ten schools, including Ramakrishna Vidyashala, CFTRI School, Sri Vidya High School, Viveka Vidyalaya and Mahajana School, took part in a rally at Yadavagiri and surrounding areas.

The rally was taken along with members of Ramakrishna Institute of Moral and Spiritual Education and they carried an idol of Swami Vivekananda on a decorated chariot. The procession that began from Akashawani Circle concluded at Sri Ramakrishna Vidyashala after passing through Kalidasa Road and Vontikoppal Post Office Road.

At a programme held at Ramakrishna Vidyashala, speakers appealed children and youth to seek inspiration from great thinkers and philosophers like Swami Vivekananda who worked selflessly for the betterment of the society.

Later, organisers distributed sweets and a handbook of Vivekananda’s speech at the World’s Parliament of Religions in Chicago in 1893. Head of Ramakrishna Ashram Swami Atmajnanandaji, RIMSE President Swami Maheshatmanandaji, Ramakrishna Vidyashala Chief Swami Yukteshanandaji and others pontiffs and teachers were present.

National Youth Week

A National Youth Week was organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra and Sneha Spandana Mahila Mandali of Kuvempunagar at BGS B.Ed College at Kuvempunagar. Principal Dr. Nagaraj inaugurated the programme. Ramakrishna School Senior Grade Kannada Lecturer S.S. Ramesh spoke on the contributions of Swami Vivekananda and on the role of youths in nation building.

Cycle Jatha

Over 150 students of Vidyavardhaka First Grade College took out a cycle jatha that began from their college premises on Sheshadri Iyer Road. President of the College Gundappa Gowda flagged off the rally. Secretary P. Vishwanath and Principal S. Marigowda were present.

Members of Vishwa Hindu Dharma Rakshana Vedike also observed the day by offering floral tributes to the idol of Vivekananda at Cheluvamba Park. Mysuru Nagarika Seva Samithi led by Corporator Pradeep Chandra and President N. Madegowda distributed sweets to children of Government Blind School.

