Hundreds Run for Narendra

Mysuru: Over 1,000 people took part in ‘Namothon – Run for Narendra,’ organised by Namo Bharath Mysuru to mark the 156th birth anniversary celebrations of Swami Vivekananda, in city this morning.

The Run began from Akashavani Circle after garlanding the statue of Swami Vivekananda at Cheluvamba Park and offering floral tributes to the iconic spiritual leader of India.

The participants ran through Vontikoppal Circle, Mathrumandali Circle and returned to Cheluvamba Circle shouting slogans to elect Narendra Modi again to head the country besides spreading contributions of Swami Vivekananda to the nation. They raised slogans like “Then Narendra but now Narendra Modi.”

Kalyani, a CFTRI School student, who dressed as Bharat Matha holding broom and bucket in her hands, spread awareness on Swachh Bharat Mission. Another student of St.Joseph’s School of Jayalakshmipuram Shreya Prasad dressed as Swami Vivekananda too joined her as other major attraction during the event.

At the public gathering held at Cheluvamba Park, Advocate P.D. Medappa called upon the people to elect Narendra Modi as he has given corruption-free administration in the last four-and-a-half years, strengthened foreign relations, brought sweeping economic and social reforms by implementing GST, demonetisation and Swachh Bharat Mission programmes.

Yoga exponent Raghavendra Pai, who spoke on the occasion, also favoured for Modi in 2019 Lok Sabha Polls to continue the development programmes launched by him to build a robust India.

The organisers distributed handbook ‘Vivekananda Vidyuthvani’ brought out by Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama and Department of Sports and Youth Empowerment (DYES) to all the participants.

NaMo Bharath Mysuru Division President S.K. Dinesh, Coordinator M.G. Yeshwanthkumar, yoga exponent Bhavani Pai and others were present during the run.

