Qualify in National level KVPY

Mysuru: Three students of the Innovative Mathematical Science (IMSC) Institute, Jayalakshmipuram — Nisarg V. Jagatap, N. Abhay and M. Harsha (I PU students of SBRR Mahajana PU College, Jayalakshmipuram) — have qualified KVPY (Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana) written test at National-level, a programme of fellowship in Basic Sciences.

The KVPY is a programme started in 1999 by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, to encourage students who are studying Basic Sciences to take up research career in Science.

The aim of this programme is to identify and encourage talented and motivated students to pursue career in research, thus promoting the spirit of scientific inquiry.

The selected students can continue their education in the Basic Science stream and they will be awarded with scholarship from Rs.80,000 to Rs.1,12,000 per annum.

The selected students are also qualified to study in the prestigious educational institutes such as: Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, Indian Research Institute of Science Education and Research and many more. The KVPY exam includes a written test and interview.

January 13, 2019

