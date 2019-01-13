CET to go online

Bengaluru: Announcing that the Government has decided to conduct the annual Common Entrance Test (CET) online instead of the existing pen and paper system, Higher Education Minister G.T. Devegowda has said that every exam and recruitment conducted by the KEA would go online.

CET is the gateway for admission to Engineering, Medical, Agricultural Sciences, Veterinary Sciences and other disciplines in the State.

Maintaining that conducting exams online will eliminate issues which generally arise during paper-pen exams, which include question paper leaks, human error in printing of question papers and evaluation of answer scripts, he said that the department will meet KEA officials on Jan.19 to discuss details.

Noting that by making CET online, the government wants to avoid complaints that are prevalent in the existing system, the Minister said the Jan.19 meeting will decide if the CET should go online from 2019 or from 2020.

The Government was ready with the infrastructure to hold the exam online, he added.

Devegowda, however, did not clarify if the CET will be online or just computer-based where students will have to rely on downloaded answer sheets.

