CET- 2019 date sheet announced

Exams from April 23 for State students

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Common Entrance Test (CET) 2019 date sheet on the official website, the link for which is kea.kar.nic.in

Additional Chief Secretary of the State Government Anilkumar said the dates were finalised after discussing with State Higher Education Minister G.T. Devegowda.

The examination will be held from April 23 to April 25, 2019 at various test centres across the State. Students outside the States are allowed to write exams on April 25.

Important note: Each of the subjects will carry 60 marks and the language test will carry 50 marks

For admission to medical and dental courses, candidates have to appear for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) – 2019 conducted by CBSE

For admission to Architecture courses, candidates have to appear for JEE Paper-2 or NIATA (National Aptitude Test in Architecture) conducted by the Council of Architecture

About KCET: The exam is conducted for admission to the first year or first semester of ayurveda, homoeopathy, Unani, naturopathy and yoga, engineering, technology, farm science courses i.e. B.Sc. (agriculture), B.Sc. (sericulture), B.Sc. (horticulture), B.Sc. (forestry), B.Sc. agriculture biotechnology, B.HSc. (home science), B.Tech. (agriculture engineering), B.Tech. (food technology), B.Tech. (dairy technology), B.FSc. (fisheries), B.Tech. (food science and technology), B.Sc. (agriculture marketing and co-op), B.Pharma and Pharma-D courses.

