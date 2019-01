Mysuru: The two-day Avarekai Food Mela began at Alamma Choultry on Dewan’s Road in city on Saturday.

From Avarebele Biryani to Avarebele Dosa, the food mela has a variety of cuisines made out of Avarekai on the spot.

Avarekai is a highly nutritious food and the aim of the mela is to popularise Avarekai dishes and recipes, according to the organisers.

Many dishes made from Avarekai such as Avarebele Holige and Nippattu are available at the Mela, which concludes today.