Nudi Namana for late actor Ambarish held in Mandya

Mandya: Ambarish Abhimanigala Sangha had organised Nudi Namana for late actor Ambarish at Sir M. Visvesvaraya Stadium here yesterday where film actors and people’s representatives paid rich tributes to Ambarish. People dressed as characters essayed by Ambarish in his movies was the special attention.

Inaugurating the programme, KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao hailed Ambarish as a unique personality and different from an usual politician.

Recalling Ambarish as her younger brother, senior actress B. Saroja Devi said that Ambarish was first an actor and then a politician.

Actor Shiva Rajkumar opined that Ambarish would be alive in the minds of all actors.

Director Yogaraj Bhat recalled Ambi through the lyrics of the song Bombe adsonu.

Actor Doddanna unwound the last few days spent with Ambi.

Speaking in a choked voice full of grief, Ambarish’s wife and actor Sumalatha thanked the people of Mandya for their support and love for Ambi and sought the same for their son Abhishek Gowda.

Interestingly, many politicians were absent for the programme.

Former MP G. Madegowda, Director Rockline Venkatesh, actors Jaggesh and Sadhu Kokila, Sangha State President Belur Somashekar, Congress leaders M.S. Atmananda, C.D. Gangadhar and others were present on the occasion.

Charity continues

Continuing the Charity concept initiated by Ambarish, Sumalata and Abhishek handed over cheques of Rs.30,000 each to the families of 30 people who lost their lives in the bus tragedy at Kanaganamaradi in Pandavapura taluk recently.

