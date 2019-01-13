Bahuroopi: Books, paintings, food stalls & more…

Rangayana premises, the venue of the Theatre Festival, has over 80 stalls selling a variety of articles, books and delicious food items.

The stalls were seen selling mats and bedsheets, decorative articles, flower garlands, shirts, painting works, garments, ceramic pottery wares, cotton and handloom fabrics, medicines made from medicinal plants and a wide range of other articles.

A few stalls were seen selling pure oil, soaps, herbal tooth powders, herbal powders, energy malt, herbal shampoos and the like made from medicinal plants and herbs. A whole range of decorative and ornamental articles were also on display and sale.

One of the attraction was the stall titled ‘Mannu-Kannu’ featuring photographs captured by youths of rural areas and farmer women, who were trained by ‘Vanashri’ organisation of Sirsi and Punarachith of Chamarajanagar.

There are a few book stalls too set up by Navakarnataka Publications, Chetana Book House, Sriram Book House, Vismaya Prakashana, Sapna Book House & Abhiruchi Prakashana.

Jail products too on sale: Another attraction of the Mela is the stall that is selling a variety of articles prepared by Mysuru Jail inmates. The articles that are on display and sale include mats, bedsheets and bed spreads, shirts, dress materials, kerchiefs, garlands etc.

The ‘Kalakrushi’ stall, features expo and sale of painting works of the city Palace, Dufferin Clock Tower, Small Clock Tower, attractive portraits of deities such as Goddesses Lakshmi and Saraswathi, Saint Shankaracharya, Mysuru rulers etc. ‘Kumba Kala Kuteera’ stall features a variety of pottery and ceramic articles such as earthen lamps, magic lamp, eco-friendly mosquito repellents, ornamental baskets, bamboo products and a variety of paintings and other art works.

Food Stalls

At the Bahuroopi Festival, the food stalls have been drawing huge crowds. The lip-smacking recipes, culinary items and local delicious food items have been attracting the visitors taking part in the theatre festival. There are nearly ten food stalls selling Pomegranate Churumuri, Avarekalu Churumuri, Special Kobbari Mithai, Holiges, Jowar Rottis, Girmitts, a variety of Dosas including Benne Dosa, Onion Dosa, Rava Dosa etc.,

The Baby Corn Masala, Datta Special Mango, Masale Nippattu etc., are selling like hot-cakes at the Festival. At another food stall set up by food sellers from Bagalkot, a variety of rotis such as Jolada Rotti, Yennegai Palya, Holige, Girmitts, Mirchi Bajji, Sabbakki Vade and the like are much in demand. The food stalls are also selling lip-smacking Davanagere Benne Dosa, Coastal foods including Mangaluru buns, Mangaluru Dosa, Neer Dosa, Idlies etc.

A variety of Puliyogare such as Melukote Puliyogare, Sakkare Pongal, Khara Pongal, Navane Dose, Navane Payasa, Kajjaya and Chakkuli, Siridhanya (Millets) Ladoos and such other food articles too have become popular among the visitors.

Ready-made and packed Masale Mix such as Sambar, Rasam, Vangibath powder, Puliyogare Gojju, Chatnipudi, Pickles and other snacks are witnessing a good number of buyers.

