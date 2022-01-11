Swami Vivekananda preachings are an ocean of thoughts: Ramakrishna Ashram Swamiji

January 11, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Observing that Swami Vivekananda’s preachings and ideas are like an ocean of thoughts, Swami Sarvajayananda of Mysuru Ramakrishna Ashram said that Vivekananda had always advocated that anything concerned with India’s development should take place on the strong foundations of Dharma and Spirituality.

He was delivering a special lecture at the launch of ‘Yuva Saptaha’ (Youth Week) organised as part of 159th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda at KSGH Music and Performing Arts University on JLB Road here this morning.

Pointing out that Swamy Vivekananda sat on ocean rocks at Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari to find out what could be the reasons for the country’s sorry state of affairs then, Swami Sarvajayananda said that Vivekanada after three days of relentless thinking, came to the conclusion that it was utter negligence of Dharma and Spirituality were the reasons behind it.

Noting that Vivekananda had great expertise in music as well, Sarvajayananda said that the Swami argued that Music too had an expression and life, which takes us towards divinity.

Stating that Vivekananda had written a wonderful book on Music in Bengali, he said that the Swami had enormous interest in Science too. Stressing on the need for the younger generation to lead a responsible and dutiful life, he said that selfless service will help enhance our personality.

Referring to Swami Vivekananda’s historical speech at Chicago Convention, he said that the Swami had contended that all Dharmas aim at reaching the almighty for which they took different paths.

Earlier, KSGH Music and Performing Arts University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Nagesh V. Bettakote, who spoke after inaugurating the event, said that Swami Vivekananda is the leading light for youths and it is important that the younger generation carry forward the ideals of Swami Vivekananda.

The week-long programme features numerous sessions, activities and events, he added.

Marking the occasion, floral tributes were offered to a portrait of Swami Vivekananda.

University Finance Officer Renukamba, Programme Co-ordinator and NSS Officer Dr. Dundaiah Pujera and other faculty, staff and students were present.