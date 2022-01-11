Writer, film-maker, activist N.S. Deviprasad passes away

January 11, 2022

Sullia: Veteran writer and former President of Karnataka Arebhashe Sanskriti Mattu Sahitya Academy, N.S. Deviprasad (79) passed away at his residence at Sampaje in Sullia last afternoon.

He was ailing for some time. Family sources said that the last rites will be performed at his estate today. Deviprasad leaves behind his wife Indira, daughters Sahana and Prajna.

He was born to Nanjayyanamane Sannayya and Poovamma couple and was a born leader. He was actively involved in the protection of land and natural resources and had made a name in Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada.

He was into literature, drama and art and also Yakshagana and was an integral part of any movement to safeguard the interests of Karnataka. In 1998, when the Kodagu separate State movement was at its peak, Deviprasad floated ‘Praja Vedike’ that opposed the separate State and fought for a united Karnataka.

Deviprasad, who had served as the first President of the Karnataka Arebhashe Sanskriti Mattu Sahitya Academy, had also produced ‘Mooru Daarigalu’, a national award-winning film. He was active in social, religious and cultural fields and was the Trustee of Sampaje Sri Panchalingeshwara Temple. The Academy has prepared a documentary on Deviprasad’s life and works.

He had won several awards including Kannada Sahitya Parishat Award and his research work ‘Amara Sullia Swatantra Samara’ is referred to as a comprehensive document of freedom struggle in Kodagu and its border areas.

Deviprasad had a vast library in his house and his collections were attracting people from far and wide. In 1998, he held ‘Amara Kranthi,’ a padayatra to Mangaluru from Sampaje to commemorate the freedom movement of 1837 in Sullia region and also to create awareness on the need to protect the environment.