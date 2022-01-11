Political parties in State may witness defection of leaders post Sankranti

January 11, 2022

Bengaluru: Even though the State Assembly elections are over a year away, the State may witness a series of defection of political leaders after Sankranti festival this year, which is just four days away.

Political pundits say that a political polarisation may take place like never before and also like no one could anticipate. Legislators and leaders from all the three major political parties — BJP, Congress and JD(S) — who like to enter the Assembly again, are looking at other parties which would give them ticket, to contest the 2023 Assembly polls.

While the ruling BJP and JD(S) are facing problems of internal dissension and discontent, some Congress leaders too are said to be feeling unhappy over the style of functioning of their party.

According to sources, several BJP and JD(S) MLAs are keen on joining the Congress, while some in the Congress are eager to join the BJP. Though the possibility of ruling BJP and opposition Congress defecting to the JD(S) is very remote, however, there are chances that the leaders from the two parties knock on the doors of the JD(S) if they are denied their party tickets to contest next year’s Assembly polls.

With a good number of its MLAs openly revolting against the party leadership, the JD(S) is a worried lot as possible defections would weaken its stronghold in old Mysuru region, which it holds fort for decades. The names of JD(S) MLAs — G.T. Devegowda of Chamundeshwari; K. Mahadev of Periyapatna; M. Ashwin Kumar of T. Narasipur; A.T. Ramaswamy of Arakalgud; K.M. Shivalingegowda of Arasikere and Lingesh of Belur are doing the rounds in political circles on their possible defection to the Congress.

Arasikere MLA Shivalingegowda has openly revolted against the party leader H.D. Kumaraswamy, whom he has charged of ignoring him. Though K. Mahadev, MLA from Periyapatna is openly saying that he would not leave the JD(S), his moves in the recently held MyMUL polls, has raised doubts about this continuance in the party. As far as G.T. Devegowda (GTD) is concerned, the MLA has often displayed his new found bonhomie with former CM Siddharamaiah, whom he had defeated by a big margin in the 2018 Assembly polls. Also, GTD has more than once said that he has plans to join the Congress ahead of Assembly polls.

The Congress on its part, is making all efforts to weaken the JD(S) in old Mysuru region by luring its leaders and Legislators into the Congress fold. KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar is working out plans to dislodge the JD(S) base in old Mysuru region as such a move would help the congress regain its hold over old Mysuru region.

Even as the Congress is reportedly attempting to encouraging defection of JD(S) MLAs, the ruling BJP too is worried that some of its old timers who are unhappy over the present set up, are willing to leave the party and join the Congress ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls. The BJP on its part is charting out its own game plans to weaken the opposition Congress, by entering into an understanding with the JD(S).

Political pundits cite the open statement of former CM B.S. Yediyurappa who, in the run-up to the MLC polls, had said that the BJP would reach an understanding with the JD(S) to defeat the Congress in the Legislative Council polls from Local Authorities Constituency which took place in December last.

Overall, it can be said that the State could witness a slew of defections from and to the three parties post Sankranti festival or after the Assembly polls in five States, including key States of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab which are a little over a month away.