The Mysore Co-operative Bank Ltd. holds SB account opening drive

January 11, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: In a bid to provide a wider range of banking services for its shareholders, The Mysore Co-operative Bank Ltd. in Gandhi Square, held a Savings Bank (SB) account opening drive at Mahadeshwara Temple premises in Vinayakanagar (Paduvarahalli) yesterday.

Speaking after launching the drive, Bank President K. Umashankar said that the Bank which was established by Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, now has over 30,000 shareholders. Stressing on the need for shareholders to have an SB account, he called upon them to be informed about the latest banking laws and join hands with the Bank in taking it forward to much higher levels.

Bank Vice-President Paduvarahalli M. Ramakrishna said the Bank is now 116 years old. Pointing out that nearly half of the senior shareholders do not have an SB account, he said that this had resulted in such shareholders losing their voting rights in the Bank elections held last year.

Noting that according to RBI norms, every shareholder member of the Bank need to have an SB account, he said that the Bank can extend facilities to them only if they have an SB account. The Bank has plans to conduct such awareness drives in other localities of the city in the coming days, Ramakrishna said and called upon the members to utilise this drive.

Corporator SBM Manju, former President of the Bank, too spoke. Bank Directors and others were present.