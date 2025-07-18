Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram: Ensure timely treatment and follow-up for children: ZP CEO

July 18, 2025

Mysuru: “To achieve better outcomes under the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK), it is essential to provide quality healthcare services to Anganwadi and school children. Equally important is the timely referral of children for higher treatment, proper follow-up and ensuring the completion of the entire treatment process,” advised Zilla Panchayat (ZP)Chief Executive Officer (CEO) S. Ukesh Kumar.

He was speaking at a progress review meeting of National Health Programmes held recently at the Anubhava Mantapa auditorium of the District Health and Family Welfare Department.

He stressed the importance of proactive efforts by Health Department officials to ensure the success of these programmes.

“Arrangements must be made for children suffering from heart-related ailments to receive treatment at super-speciality hospitals. Regular health check-ups must be conducted at schools and Anganwadi centres and necessary medical treatment, including surgeries, should be provided to children through early detection and proper management of the 4Ds — Defects at birth, Diseases, Deficiencies and Developmental Delays — to reduce child mortality,” he said.

Highlighting the need to prevent infant deaths, he directed officials to submit a taluk-wise report on infant mortality following facility and community-level audits.

“Officials found negligent in handling maternal and infant deaths, based on the report of the Technical Expert Committee, must face disciplinary action. We must strive for 100 percent success in RBSK implementation during the year 2025-26,” he added.

The ZP CEO also instructed officials to closely monitor reports of COVID, Influenza, H1N1, dog bites and snake bites under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and take appropriate action.

Expressing concern over the deaths of 75 persons due to tuberculosis between January and June this year, he noted that the mortality rate exceeds the prescribed limit. Staffing and Temporary Services (STS) staff must submit death audit reports without fail to the District Health Office, he said.

He further directed officials to intensify surveillance under the National Leprosy Eradication Programme and immediately report suspected cases to the district-level authorities.

Officials from District Health and Family Welfare Department, Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) wing, Leprosy Eradication Unit and representatives from other Departments were present at the meeting.