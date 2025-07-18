Forest Dept., IISc join hands to curb man-elephant conflict

July 18, 2025

Bengaluru: Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has announced that the State Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to leverage modern technology for the conservation of elephant corridors and habitats.

The initiative aims to mitigate the growing human-elephant conflict and safeguard the crops of farmers living along forest fringes.

Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony recently, Khandre highlighted that the conflict is particularly acute in regions like Hassan and Kodagu, often resulting in crop losses and even fatalities. He noted that while the Forest Department is implementing various measures to tackle the issue, the conflict is now spreading to other areas as well.

The agreement focuses on integrating scientific research with on-ground conservation strategies to preserve elephant habitats. Titled ‘Landscape-Level Management of the Asian Elephant in the Mysore Elephant Reserve’, the five-year project (2025–2029) will be implemented at a cost of Rs. 4.74 crore.

Described as a landmark initiative, the project aims to introduce a science-based conservation approach for the Asian elephant. Karnataka, home to 6,395 wild elephants, has witnessed an increase in conflict due to habitat fragmentation, shifting land-use patterns, and the growing proximity between humans and elephants. These factors have led to human casualties, crop destruction and retaliatory attacks.

The project will span over 15 forest divisions and protected areas in southern Karnataka, including tiger reserves, national parks, wildlife sanctuaries and human-dominated agricultural landscapes.

Research will be jointly conducted by the IISc’s Centre for Ecological Sciences in collaboration with the Asian Nature Conservation Foundation (ANCF), the Foundation for Ecological Research, Advocacy and Learning (FERAL), and the National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS).

The project will also develop innovative solutions such as soft-release protocols for relocated elephants, GPS-enabled zap collars, buzzers and community-supported fencing to manage displaced elephants, the Department added.