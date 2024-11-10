Re-staging of play ‘Satyavanne Heluththene’ from tomorrow
News

Re-staging of play ‘Satyavanne Heluththene’ from tomorrow

November 10, 2024

Mysuru: On public demand, Rangabhoomi Trust, Kodagu, has organised re-staging of ‘Satyavanne Heluththene,’ the Kannada play directed by former Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa, which was staged to jam-packed auditorium four days last month.

The play will be re-staged on Nov. 11, 12 and 13 at Kiru Rangamandira in Kalamandira premises at 6.30 pm.

The following artistes have played major roles in the play: Addanda Cariappa (Farmer-Judge), Anitha Cariappa (Advocate), S. Shivamurthy (Mahatma Gandhi), Sunil Pataki (Subash Chandra Bose), Pavan Deshpande (Dr. Ambedkar), Chethan Katenahalli (Sardar Vallabhbhai  Patel), V.C. Chidarjun (Jawaharlal Nehru), S. Vaibhav Nag (Veer Savarkar) and H.S. Kiran (Peon).

The ticket for the play is priced at Rs. 200. For details, contact Mob: 94484-22343.

