DKS unearthed MUDA scam to oust Siddaramaiah: Janardhan Reddy

November 10, 2024

Mysuru: Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar unearthed MUDA scam with an intention to oust Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, said MLA Janardhan Reddy.

In an interview with a private television channel yesterday, Reddy said, none of the BJP leaders or workers had applied under RTI to secure information about the MUDA scam or had tried to topple Siddaramaiah’s Government. It was D.K. Shivakumar who had unearthed the MUDA scam to oust Siddaramaiah.

CM Siddaramaiah, being a stubborn person, will not step down to handover the power to the other person for which D.K. Shivakumar released the MUDA documents to remove Siddaramaiah, said Reddy. Further, taking a dig at Siddaramaiah, Reddy said CM Siddaramaiah, who claimed to be a person from a humble background, had got 14 sites from MUDA and also sought Rs. 64 crore to return the sites and now by returning the site without any compensation he (Siddaramaiah) had confessed of wrongdoing.

“It is not the question of 14 sites or Rs. 64 crore. It is a scandal worth Rs. 5,000 crore where Siddaramaiah through is accomplices has bought benami sites. With ED officials digging into the details, the site owners have confessed about benami transactions stating that they were approached by Siddaramaiah’s children and brother-in-law to purchase the sites in their names only to return them in the later days,” he said.