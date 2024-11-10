Problem of plenty: Three bus shelters in one spot!
Problem of plenty: Three bus shelters in one spot!

November 10, 2024

Mysuru: While citizens have long demanded proper bus shelters at various spots in Mysuru, the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway, particularly opposite St. Philomena’s College, now hosts three bus shelters at  the same location.

Residents are questioning the logic behind this overcrowding of bus shelters, raising concerns over the apparent waste of resources. Until recently, there were two shelters at the spot, but a new third one has been added, and across the road, another shelter has been constructed next to two existing ones.

“This is gross mismanagement of taxpayer funds. It seems like a potential ‘bus shelters scam,’ with resources allocated without clear need,” said Mubasher Mirza, a Bannimantap resident.

Similar shelters are appearing elsewhere, such as in Vontikoppal near V.V. Puram Police Station and on Temple Road in Jayalakshmipuram near St. Joseph’s School.

The rapid rise in bus shelters has prompted residents to question whether such structures are being installed citywide.

Two bus shelters next to each other on Temple Road in Jayalakshmipuram near St. Joseph’s School.

Photos show how this cluster detracts from the aesthetic appeal of Mysuru, once known for its organised urban planning and scenic views.

Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) officials explain that the new shelters are part of a public-private partnership, with contractors financing the shelters and earning revenue through advertisements, a portion of which is shared with the MCC.

While this initiative funds infrastructure, residents pointed out that contractors are prioritising advertising revenue over the city’s visual appeal.

“Can the MCC limit it to one shelter per location and remove outdated structures?” a resident asked. “This would help reduce clutter and preserve the city’s beauty,” added another.

Residents are urging the MCC to reconsider this approach, allowing only one well-maintained shelter at each stop to protect Mysuru’s charm amidst the growing advertising boom.

Meanwhile, several city roads, especially in Bannimantap, remain in poor condition. Residents question if the authorities could focus more on road repairs and asphalting rather than redundant bus shelters.

“To help the public and drivers, who are often left confused about where to wait, it would make sense to retain only one new shelter and remove the old ones. This would streamline usage and preserve the city’s aesthetic,” Mirza added.

