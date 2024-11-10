Star Pups: Adopt us…

November 10, 2024

Mysuru: Pumpkin and Melon, both 1.5-year-old pups, which are being nurtured at People For Animals (PFA) in city, are up for adoption.

These cute puppies are de-wormed, playful and are eagerly waiting for a family to call as their own. If adopted, Pumpkin and Melon, with their playful spirit and endearing nature, will definitely bring joy and everlasting companionship besides making your home complete.

For details, contact PFA on Ph: 0821-2598213 or Mob: 98456-54429 or e-mail: [email protected]