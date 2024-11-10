Falkia Khan, the youngest District Rajyotsava awardee
Falkia Khan, the youngest District Rajyotsava awardee

November 10, 2024

Mysuru: Falkia Khan, the Brand Ambassador of Mysuru City Corporation’s (MCC) Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and the Chairperson of Karnataka Junior Jaycees Wing, has been honoured with the District Kannada Rajyotsava Award this year, thus becoming the youngest to receive the award.

A 2nd PU student, Falkia has created multiple Records including in HI VIBE Book of World Records and India Book of Records, besides bagging Prerana Award- 2022 and Iconic Speaker of the Year-2024 award.

As a sports person, Falkia has bagged gold medals in District, State and National Muay Thai Championships. She has also demonstrated exceptional public speaking skills, winning numerous competitions and has been recognised as the youngest teen to deliver maximum public speeches.

Her philanthropic efforts, leadership and motivational endeavours have earned her recognition from esteemed organisations. She aspires to become an Indian Foreign Service Officer.

