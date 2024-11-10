Traffic Police seize 88 two-wheelers for defective number plates, without number plates

November 10, 2024

Mysuru: The Mysuru City Traffic Police, who conducted a special drive across the city on Nov. 5, found many riding their vehicles with defective registration number plates and without number plates. The Cops have booked 88 cases under Indian Motor Vehicles Act besides seizing 88 two-wheelers and initiating legal action.

This year, a total of 3,631 cases pertaining to defective number plates and riders moving around on their two-wheelers without number plates have been booked and legal action has been initiated.

A press release from the Office of the City Police Commissioner states that this special drive will continue across the city in the coming days and legal action will be initiated against the offenders.