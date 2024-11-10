Traffic Police seize 88 two-wheelers for defective number plates, without number plates
News

Traffic Police seize 88 two-wheelers for defective number plates, without number plates

November 10, 2024

Mysuru: The Mysuru City Traffic Police, who conducted a special drive across the city on Nov. 5, found many riding their vehicles with defective registration number plates and without number plates. The Cops  have booked 88 cases under Indian Motor Vehicles Act besides seizing 88 two-wheelers and initiating legal action.

This year, a total of 3,631 cases pertaining to defective number plates and riders moving around on their two-wheelers without number plates have been booked and legal action has been initiated.

A press release from the Office of the City Police Commissioner states that this special drive will continue across the city in the coming days and legal action will be initiated against the offenders.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching