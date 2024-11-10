Dr. Balagangadharanatha Swamiji, Rashtrakavi Kuvempu remembered

November 10, 2024

Mysuru: Adichunchanagiri Mutt Seer Dr. Sri Balagangadharanatha Swamiji sang paeans of previous pontiff Sri Balagangadharanatha Swamiji and Rashtrakavi Kuvempu.

The seer was addressing the gathering at a programme organised in commemoration of Balagangadharanatha Swamiji and Rashtrakavi Kuvempu’s jayanthi, organised by Vokkaliga Yuva Brigade at Senate Bhavan, Manasagangothri, in city yesterday.

“One who wanted to achieve in the field of Science became a sanyasi, while another who wanted to be a sanyasi evolved as a great littérateur,” said Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, referring to Balagangadharanatha Swamiji and Kuvempu respectively.

Balagangadharanatha Swamiji, who had enrolled into degree course at the Government Science College, Bengaluru, with a strong desire to achieve in the field of Science, had to veer towards the call of his conscience. Similarly, Kuvempu who was associated with Sri Ramakrishna Ashram since his student days and also later, wanted to be a sanyasi, but became a philosophical writer, recalled Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji.

Nobel for Kuvempu

Earlier, former Deputy Chief Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan, who inaugurated the programme credited Balagangadharanatha Swamiji, for uniting the community that had scattered across the globe as a force to reckon with.

Ashwathnarayan raised the pitch demanding Nobel Prize for the contributions of Kuvempu towards the enrichment of literature.

Mobile phone addiction

High Court Justice H.P. Sandesh, who also spoke on the occasion, advised the youths to make judicious use of mobile phone to acquire knowledge, rather than wasting life by getting addicted to the device.

“One should have a quest for knowledge and should be aware of how to shape life. Lakshmi, the Goddess, who symbolises wealth follows Saraswathi, the Goddess, who symbolises knowledge. We should imbibe five values — discipline, hard work, time sense, confidence and courage — and become an asset to the country,” said Justice Sandesh, in his call to the youngsters.

Ganga rulers’ contributions

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar recalled the contributions of erstwhile Ganga rulers belonging to Vokkaliga community, to Mysore province, which later came to be known as Karnataka. Most of the temples in this part of the State were built during the rule of Ganga kings, following the consecration of idols by rishis and munis after completing their penance.

Kuvempu’s daughter Tarini and son-in-law, former Vice-Chancellor Dr. K. Chidananda Gowda were felicitated, along with IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre Dr. Nagarjun B. Gowda, Indian Revenue Service (IRS) Officer P.V. Bhyrappa, N. Bhavyashree, who is in the service of Armed Forces Headquarters and IPS Officer Varun K. Gowda.

The posters of 50 free knee replacement surgery organised in association with Dr. T.N. Balakrishna Gowda’s Avant BKG Hospital was released on the occasion.

Adichunchanagiri Mysuru branch Seer Sri Somanatha Swamiji, Chairman of Cauvery Hospital Dr. Chandrashekar, Regional Director, Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Southern Region K. Nagaraj, SP of Internal Security Division (ISD) Dr. A.N. Prakash Gowda, journalist M.R. Sathyanarayan, Founder-President of Vokkaliga Yuva Brigade and NRI Vokkaliga Brigade Nanjegowda Nanjunda were present.