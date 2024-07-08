Reading enriches problem-solving abilities, says Gangavati Pranesh

July 8, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: On the second and concluding day of the Mysuru Literature Festival, renowned humourist Gangavati Pranesh shared his thoughts with the audience.

He emphasised the importance of reading, stating, “Eyes are for reading. The more you read, the stronger your speech becomes.” He encouraged everyone to explore books and novels, highlighting the concept of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the world is one family) as a means to foster unity and self-improvement, even while staying in one place.

Pranesh also noted that writing emerges from the thoughts of the mind. He urged attendees to try their hand at writing and to immerse themselves in poems and novels to enhance creativity and writing skills. According to him, the Kannada language holds a special place, surpassing other languages in significance. Expressing concern over the declining interest in reading, Pranesh reminisced about his generation’s engagement with the novels of ‘Beechi’ (Rayasam Bheemasena Rao). In contrast, today’s youth exhibit less enthusiasm for reading novels and poems.

Reflecting on saying, “Travel the world, read books,” Pranesh underscored that reading enriches problem-solving abilities through dialogue and sharpens intellectual faculties. He shared light-hearted moments with Dr. Madhuri Kulkarni, contributing to the humorous atmosphere that pervaded the event, leaving the audience in fits of laughter.