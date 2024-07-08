‘MLC Vishwanath also got prime MUDA plot’

July 8, 2024

MUDA Chairman K. Marigowda releases documents of site in Vishwanath’s wife’s name at Devanur III Stage

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Chairman K. Marigowda turned the tables on MLC A.H. Vishwanath, accusing him of also being a beneficiary of MUDA’s alternative site scheme.

Addressing a press conference at Jaladarshini Guest House on Hunsur Road this morning, Marigowda released documents of the site owned by Vishwanath.

Following the MLC’s recent scathing attack on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah regarding the allotment of 14 alternative sites to CM’s wife Parvathi, at Vijayanagar 3rd and 4th stages in the city under MUDA’s 50:50 site scheme for acquiring 3.16 acres of land at Kesare, Marigowda, a close aide of the CM, responded with his accusations.

Quoting MUDA documents, Marigowda, joined by Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda and Srirangapatna MLA A.B. Ramesh Babu Bandisidde Gowda, alleged that Vishwanath misused his power to get a prime plot (Site No. 307) of 60×40 dimensions allotted in the name of his wife Shanthamma, on the main road of Devanur Layout 3rd stage, close to the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway. This was in exchange for a plot (Site No. 2525) allotted inside the locality in 2017.

“He is a political pauper and indulges in blackmail politics, stooping to this level by making baseless allegations. It is said that he received Rs. 25 crore to jump ship from JD(S) to BJP,” charged Marigowda.

Marigowda also clarified that the allotment of an alternative site by MUDA to Hinkal Papanna, another close aide of the CM, has been stalled due to glaring errors in the procedures.

Following a Court order, approximately 20 alternative sites were allotted to Papanna for acquiring 3.05 acres of land at Survey No. 211 at Hinkal in 1981 by MUDA. However, the acquisition process was dropped in 1984.

Despite this, compensation was given in the form of 20 sites spanning 36,753 square feet of land in Vijayanagar on June 12, 2024, which is now under suspension.

MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah, former Mayors Pushpalatha and B.K. Prakash and former MUDA Member Bhaskar were present at the conference.