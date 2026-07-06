‘Reading has its own therapeutic value’ 
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‘Reading has its own therapeutic value’ 

July 6, 2026

Dr. C.N. Manjunath releases books at Mysuru Lit Fest 

Mysuru: Describing books as the guiding light of knowledge and enduring symbols of civilisation, Bengaluru South MP Dr. C.N. Manjunath said, reading remains indispensable despite rapid advances in technology and artificial intelligence. 

Speaking after releasing the books ‘Dashakada Sambhramakke Barahada Bagina’ and ‘Bapuji Avara Nenapu’ at the Mysuru Literature Festival yesterday, he said Mysuru has earned global recognition as a centre of culture and education, with books playing a vital role in spreading knowledge. 

“Without books, the human mind would have remained static. One good book is equal to a hundred friends,” he said.  

Drawing attention to changing lifestyles, Dr. Manjunath said, many people approach him seeking remedies for insomnia. 

“I always advise them to read books. But with increasing mobile phone usage late into the night, sleep disorders have become more common,” he observed. 

He said, knowledge should cultivate humility, cautioning that arrogance could diminish its true value. Emphasising the enduring relevance of books, Dr. Manjunath said that culture, traditions and moral values are passed on from one generation to another through literature. 

“Books have not lost their significance even in the age of modern technology and artificial intelligence. In fact, technology itself is built on knowledge preserved in books. Books may grow old, but the knowledge they contain never does. Reading has its own therapeutic value and everyone should cultivate the habit,” he said. 

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