Reality of life, its struggles presented through plays

December 14, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: For centuries, theatre productions have mirrored the lives of audiences and highlighted the everyday issues and struggles, often in seemingly subtle yet piercing ways.

Technical adaptations and reinventions aside, this age-old story about life, corruption, domestic drudgery, discord in families caused by external factors, ruthless ambition, betrayal, treachery, violence and distrust continues to enthral audiences.

The ongoing Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival at Rangayana continues to convey the message of social relevance and they resonate with audiences from many cultural backgrounds. The plays presented as part of the festival last evening had variety and entertained with plots, acting, costumes and settings.

‘By 2 Coffee’ (Bhoomigeeta)

‘By 2 Coffee’ begins at dusk and ends when mother and son see the light at dawn. The play was staged by Bengaluru-based ‘Wemove Theatre’ and the play is the result of the conversations the playwright and director Abhishek Iyengar has had with his mother.

The play revolves around a mother who worries about her son’s welfare and wishes to get him married soon. While on his annual home visit from the US, the son and mother go on an overnight journey to a temple. The car breaks down in the middle of nowhere and they sit down for a by-two-coffee at a roadside dhaba where they converse.

Though it is a summary of the conversations between a mother and son, largely it is a conversation between two generations — the older and the younger. While the younger generation believes that what they say and practice is right, the older generation thinks that they are right — leading to conflict. As the play portrays both perspectives, the audience is compelled to see if there is a middle ground.

‘Tukkoji’ (Sampath Rangamandira)

The Kannada play ‘Tukkoji’ written by Poornachandra Tejaswi and has been adapted to the stage by H.C. Rameshchand and directed by Walter D’Souza. Bengaluru-based Sneharanga troupe.

The play talks about the change that civilisation has brought about. It depicts how artisans, farmers, labourers, skilled tradesmen such as tailors, cobblers etc. are bearing the brunt of the ‘so-called development’.

Showcasing how they struggle in this urban world with their old talent and constantly trying to match with the new skills, the play beautifully depicts their pain and sufferings. It depicts their struggles and their attempts to adapt in this all-new mechanised world.

‘Bodas de Sangre’ (Vanaranga)

The play ‘Bodas de Sangre’ (Haryanvi) performed by Vibhaav troupe from Chandigarh in Punjab was a witness to a riveting performance. The playwright is Federico Garcia Lorca and has been directed by Nitin Sharma.

Blood Wedding (Spanish: Bodas de Sangre) is a tragedy written in 1932. The protagonists are ordinary women confronting their own passionate natures and rebelling against the constraints of Spanish society. The unnamed bride in the play runs away from her wedding reception with her former suitor, Leonardo, who is married.

Death, in the person of a beggar, leads the frustrated bridegroom to the guilty couple. The men kill each other, leaving the bereaved women — Leonardo’s wife, the bridegroom’s mother, and the bride — to bewail their losses.

‘Udiyolagana Kichu’ (Kalamandira)

The Kannada play ‘Udiyolagana Kichu’ performed by Arehole Pratishtana of Mangaluru narrates the story of a woman who faces severe injustice through the ages. The drama portrays the character of the woman who has faced injustice from the period of Kalidasa in his Abhijnana Shakuntala who is cheated by Dushyant and the woman who faced the wrath of Saint Doorvasa.

Playwright Prashant Udya-vara, who has also directed the play, portrays how the anger that is buried deep in the woman for centuries bursts out as a flame in the present day.

‘Dharege Doddavaru’ (B.V. Karanth Ranga Chavadi)

Art lovers were in for a treat at ‘Dharege Doddavaru’, the rendition of poems of Madeshwara-Manteswamy. The team led by Dr. Malavalli Mahadevaswamy enthralled the audience.

Neelagaras found around Pandavapura, Maddur and Malavalli are prominent professional singers. They are also known by names such as Mantedavaru, Mantedayya, Manteswamy, Dharege Doddavaru, etc.