Rebel MLAs to abstain from Floor Test
Rebel MLAs to abstain from Floor Test

Mumbai:  The interim order issued by the Supreme Court has come as a big relief to Congress and JD(S) rebel MLAs, who have been staying in a Mumbai hotel since the past few days.

The MLAs, who welcomed the SC’s interim order, told the media persons that they all were  united and have unanimously decided not to attend the Trust Vote, which is to decide the fate of Congress-JD(S) Government, scheduled in Bengaluru tomorrow.

Meanwhile, it is also reported that rebel MLAs have been informed not to leave the Mumbai hotel. The Mumbai Police have also tightened the security at the hotel for the safety of the Karnataka legislators.

The rebel MLAs had filed two separate petitions last week in Supreme Court against Speaker Ramesh Kumar accusing him of delaying the process of accepting their resignations.

July 17, 2019

