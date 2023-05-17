Receives Royal College Fellowship Recognition

Dr. Attiguppe Ramasetty Prabhakar, former Principal, Professor and Head, Paediatric and Preventive Dentistry, Bapuji Dental College and Hospital, Davanagere, seen receiving his FDSRCS Fellowship recognition from Dr. Philip Taylor, Dean, Faculty of Dentistry, Royal College of Surgeons, Edinburgh, at the convocation held at Edinburgh, Scotland, UK, in April 2023. Earlier in 2021, he had received his Fellowship from Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons, Glasgow, Scotland. Dr. Prabhakar is the grandson of late Attiguppe Chayakantha Setty, formerly a resident of Kabir Road, Mysuru.
Justv a routine fellowship given to people with experience in the field, i they are not British citzens. It is mostly honourary. There are FRCS honourary awards to some surgeons from India. No big deal