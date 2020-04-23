Red Zone: No lockdown relaxation in Mysuru

April 23, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Lockdown will not be relaxed in Mysuru as the district has been declared as a Red Zone with more than 80 cumulative COVID-19 positive cases, clarified Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar, who also holds Co-operation portfolio.

Today the State Government began a partial exit from lockdown where select activities were allowed only outside Containment Zones, signalling the Government’s intent to kick-start the State’s flailing economy amid the lockdown. But there will be no major relaxation in Mysuru as it is a hotspot.

The Minister said the movements of vehicles are allowed only for medical and other emergencies and the Government had already allowed agriculture activities and the lockdown will remain the same across the district.

With no relaxation in lockdown, sugarcane juice vendors near Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Mysuru city continue to be out of jobs. They are seen spending time sleeping inside their make-shift shops.

An order in this regard was issued by Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, who is also the District Magistrate. Self-employments like electricians, repairs of information technology items and gadgets, plumbers, motor mechanics and carpentry are allowed in emergency cases and they must hold valid passes to carry out their activities, the order stated.

Information Technology and Bio-Technology (IT-BT) companies must continue the work from home policy and summon only required number of minimum staff to office only in case of emergency and for a specific time period. In the case of emergent needs, the required permission or passes should be obtained from the authorities, the order stated.

Permission has not been granted for construction activities in Mysuru as more people are required for transportation, construction, loading and unloading of goods. Construction activities are allowed only if a dilapidated building needs urgent repair and where the buildings have the potential to harm human lives. Such cases will be individually examined and passes will be granted, the DC’s order said.

Except for emergency Government Departments that are already functioning to battle the epidemic, all the other Departments must remain non-functional. Officers and staff of such Departments have already been co-opted for other COVID-19 tasks, the order said.

DC Abhiram Sankar has clarified that hardware shops cannot open in Mysuru. As per the government directions, all hardware shops must be closed till May 3, he clarified.

12 Red Zones inside Mysuru City

Meanwhile, the Mysuru District Administration has identified 12 Red Zones inside Mysuru city. Meena Bazar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Nagar, Teachers Layout, Janata Nagar, Kuvempunagar Housing Board Colony, Vijayanagar 2nd Stage, Vijayanagar 1st Stage, Gokulam, Jayalakshmipuram, Srirampura 2nd Stage, J.P. Nagar and Nazarbad are Red Zones.

There is only a single entry and exit point just for officials, essential goods suppliers, 200 metres around COVID-19 positive person’s house sealed and buffer zone is 5 km radius around the affected house where there will be intensive surveillance. All private vehicles are banned and disinfectant is sprayed twice a day.