Mysuru district ready to tackle virus attack

April 27, 2022

Out of 1,800 tests conducted last week, 9 persons test positive

Mysore/Mysuru: Following experts predicting COVID 4th wave from the month of June, the Mysuru District Administration has intensified RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) in the district.

The officials of the Health and Family Welfare Department, based on the experience from the 1st, 2nd and 3rd COVID waves, are taking all steps to prevent the deadly virus attack. RT-PCR and RAT are being conducted at the District COVID Hospital, K.R. Hospital and Taluk Hospitals while a few private hospitals too are conducting tests on their in-patients suffering from respiratory and lung disorders, according to District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. K.H. Prasad.

The DHO said that in the last one week, 1,800 people were tested, out of which 9 persons tested positive. These nine persons had come from Delhi, Mumbai and other States, the DHO said and added that 200 to 250 COVID tests are being conducted daily in the district.

Pointing out that those who test positive for COVID would be admitted to Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) COVID Care Centre (CCC) near Mandakalli and at CCCs in all taluks for treatment, for which necessary facilities have been provided, the DHO said that there were a total of 15 oxygen plants including the ones at K.R. Hospital, Cheluvamba Hospital, District Hospital, Seth Mohandas Tulsidas (SMT) Hospital, ESI Hospital, H.D. Kote and Nanjangud Hospitals. These oxygen generating plants are switched on daily to monitor its functioning.

Stating that General Beds, Oxygen Beds, ICUs with ventilators have been kept ready, Dr. Prasad said that Tele ICU Ward has been established at Nanjangud and K.R. Hospital doctors are assisting the health team through video-conference.

Doctors, para-medical staff, D-Group employees, technicians and other staff are prepared to tackle the possible 4th wave for which necessary medicines, laboratories, diagnostic equipment have been readied, the DHO said adding that the COVID 4th wave could be prevented only if public join hands with Health Department by following COVID safety measures.

The District Administration is prepared to tackle the 4th wave and the health officials concerned have inspected all Government Hospitals to get first-hand information about facilities available there to treat COVID patients.

COVID vaccination is being administered daily. Booster dose is being given to those above 60 years and health workers at Government Hospitals while other beneficiaries can take the booster dose at selected private hospitals at a nominal cost. Wear face mask, use hand sanitiser and maintain social distancing even if you are vaccinated. —Dr. K.H. Prasad, District Health Officer