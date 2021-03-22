‘No need of lockdowns or semi-lockdowns as of now’

March 22, 2021

State on the cusp of COVID-19 second wave, Minister Dr. Sudhakar confirms

Bengaluru/Mysuru: Although there is no such situation that could force another lockdown or semi-lockdown, people should be cautious about the second wave of COVID-19 infections, Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Dr. K. Sudhakar said.

“As of now there is no need of lockdowns or semi-lockdowns,” he clarified today. The Minister’s statement came as daily cases in Karnataka shot up to 1,798. Bengaluru urban district alone contributed 1,186 cases and five deaths.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru this morning, the Minister said that false information on lockdown, semi-lockdown and night curfew are being spread through old videos. “Yes, the second wave of COVID-19 has started in Karnataka. We have not decided to impose lockdown or semi-lockdown,” Sudhakar clarified.

“We will wait for the next one week to watch the behaviour of the general public and also the number of positive cases. If people continue to behave in irresponsible manner, the Government will be left with no option except implementing stricter rules till the pandemic comes under control,” he said.

Seeking people’s co-operation to contain the disease, he said, “We are at the beginning of the second wave of Coronavirus. Let us all join hands to control it because the next three months are crucial for us,” Sudhakar said.

He said he would discuss with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa about the COVID-19 situation in the State and measures to be taken. He said the State Technical Advisory Committee on Coronavirus has given clear guidelines to the Government stating that people would be in trouble if certain activities were not controlled. “We all will be responsible for the aftermath if the Government and people do not respond to experts’ report,” Sudhakar said.

Meanwhile, sources told Star of Mysore that a majority of the Ministers stoutly opposed any move by the Government to impose lockdown to check the pandemic and opined that it will be disastrous for the State economy which was slowly recovering now after last year’s lockdown.

To a question whether election-related activities would be among those needed to be under check, Sudhakar sought to know, “Can any activity be an excuse for Coronavirus? Will it spare VIPs, political parties or religious congregations?” The Minister underlined the need for an all-party meeting in view of the Coronavirus situation since the by-elections were round the corner and all the political parties would take part in it.