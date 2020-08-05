India’s first solar-powered Telemedicine Van inaugurated by Mysuru DC

August 5, 2020

This Telemedicine Unit is sponsored by Bank Note Paper Mill, Mysuru under its CSR Initiative at a cost of Rs. 1.25 crore

Mysore/Mysuru: India’s first solar-powered Telemedicine Van was inaugurated by Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar at an event that took place at Amritakripa Hospital in Roopanagar here on Aug. 3.

This Telemedicine Unit is sponsored by Bank Note Paper Mill, Mysuru (RBI Paper Mill) under its CSR Initiative approximately costing Rs. 1.25 crore.

Mysuru ZP CEO Prashanth Kumar Mishra, Mata Amritanandamayi Mutt In-charge Br. Prasadamrita Chaitanya, Managing Director of Bank Note Paper Mill, Mysuru, K.G. Viswanathan along with General Managers, Company Secretary and other officials of Bank Note Paper Mill were present. All the norms of social distancing were strictly followed. As a mark of inauguration of Telemedicine Services, there was a Teleconference by Abhiram Shankar and Viswanathan with Medical Director of Amritakripa Hospital, Kochi, Dr. Prem Nair.

The concept and entire experience applied in building this Van was by Amiritakripa Hospital, Mysuru and Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, Kochi. The Van underwent body-building at Ojes Automobiles, Kothasmangalam, Kerala. The van has a majestic look with advanced facilities like Telemedicine Console for Consultation with Specialist, Digital Radiography X-Ray Unit, 2-D Echocardiography & Ultrasonography, Automated and Semi automated Blood Testing Unit, ECG.

It also has oxygen supply with portable transport and Bipap ventilator. The equipment is supported with electricity, Petrol Generator and solar energy. Solar energy can support for 3-4 hours developed by Amrita Nanotechnology Sciences.

Speaking on the occasion, Abhiram Sankar said that this advanced Telemedicine Van is a great asset for village health programme and added that the District Administration is willing to partner with Amritakripa Hospital to control non-communicable diseases which have been neglected at present due to Corona pandemic.

Stating that arrangements for the village programme can be done with the help of District Administration, he expressed his views to use this advanced van if needed for any flood situation in and around Mysuru district.

K.G. Viswanathan, Managing Director, Bank Note Paper Mill, said that this van is a product of the CSR initiative of the Bank Note Paper Mill, for the benefit of the poor people in villages. This van is nothing but a Hospital-on-Wheels.