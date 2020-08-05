Mysuru district reports 662 new COVID cases, nine deaths on Aug. 4

August 5, 2020

Mandya sees 126 new cases, Kodagu reports 31 and Chamarajanagar district sees 57 new COVID positive cases

Mysore/Mysuru: There seems to be an explosion of COVID-19 infections in Mysuru district as 662 new COVID positive were reported yesterday, according to the media bulletin received last evening. Meanwhile, Mysuru DC Abhiram G. Sankar has clarified that the actual new positive cases in the district are 340 and the remaining are pending data which was entered after a delay (technical issue).

With the total of 662 new cases yesterday, the total number of positives is 5,854. A total of 2,230 patients have been discharged from hospitals so far including 164 patients yesterday. With nine COVID related deaths reported yesterday, the total death toll so far is 183. There are 3,441 active cases in the district now. The following are the COVID data of Mandya, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar, according to the State media bulletin yesterday evening.

Mandya

The district reported 126 new COVID positive cases yesterday bringing the total number of positives to 2,035. As many as 1,093 patients have been discharged so far including 40 patients yesterday and with two COVID related deaths reported yesterday, the death toll so far is 16.

There are 926 active cases in the district as of yesterday.

Kodagu

Thirty-one new positive cases were reported yesterday and the total number of positives is 537. A total of 320 patients have been discharged from hospitals so far and the death toll till yesterday is nine. There are 208 active cases in the district.

Chamarajanagar

The district has reported 57 new COVID positive cases yesterday bringing the total number of positives to 852. A total of 517 patients have been discharged so far including 23 patients yesterday. With three COVID related deaths yesterday, the death toll so far is 13 and the district now has 322 active cases.