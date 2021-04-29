Data-driven system takes care of COVID-infected Policemen

April 29, 2021

SP C.B. Ryshyanth initiates mechanism wherein health of every cop and family is daily monitored real time

Mysore/Mysuru: Among all the COVID-19 warriors, the most visible, yet most under-appreciated, are the humble Policemen. The resources available with the Police are minuscule. Despite this major handicap and a risk to life, Policemen have risen to the challenge.

It is Policemen on the ground whose untiring efforts are helping to contain COVID virus. They are also the first to come in direct contact with the infected. Apart from being actively mobilising to control COVID outbreak, a unique data-driven initiative is silently functioning in Mysuru where the health and requirements of each COVID-infected Policeman and his family is monitored and micro-managed every day.

There are over 27 Policemen who have been hit by the virus so far and some of their family members too have been infected. Separate teams have been formed by Mysuru Superintendent of Police C.B. Ryshyanth and coordinators have been appointed to monitor their health.

The entire team reports to Additional SP R. Shivakumar and officers on the top have real-time visibility into the health condition of the patients, oxygen requirement, isolation at home or hospital, details of vaccination taken, etc. The system has been devised to prevent the death of men and women in the line of duty and also to provide them the best treatment that is available in Mysuru. Since last year, seven Policemen have lost their lives to the virus.

Raghu monitoring the records at COVID Monitoring Cell.

Dedicated team

As soon as any Policeman contracts the virus, information is first passed to the Office of the Deputy Commissioner and the District Health Officer and the District Police Coordination Team and the COVID Monitoring Cell is kept in the loop. Information is passed to Additional SP Shivakumar who in turn informs District Armed Reserve (DAR) Dy.SP Satish who will coordinate with the in-charge officers.

Three officers — Srinivas, C.N. Pradeep Kumar and M.K. Sunil — have been appointed as in-charge of the Coordination Team. They will be in touch with team members M.G. Raghu, B. Mahesh, A.J. Sunil, Harshavardhan and Raju who manage the infected personnel who are recuperating at various hospitals in city including Apollo BGS Hospital, Shanthaveri Gopalagowda Hospital, ClearMedi Radiant Hospital, District Hospital (COVID Hospital), Kamakshi Hospital and JSS Hospital.

If the infected Policemen or their family members are not hospitalised and if they are in home isolation too their health is regularly monitored and exclusive teams have been formed to call them and enquire about their health. All the details are informed to the Additional SP by the coordinators. The team functions 24×7 from the SP Office and Geetha from the Wireless Department assists the team.

Reporting mechanism

The reporting mechanism has dedicated data to be filled in like name and designation of the infected Policemen, name of the Police Station, date of testing positive, address, home isolation or hospitalisation, name of the family member testing positive, date of sample collected, any other health issues (co-morbidities), vaccination taken — first or second dose — food quality hygiene issues, treatment issues, ration requirement and any other specific issues that needs to be addressed. In case the patient has health problems, the daily progress is monitored and health condition is recorded and reported too.

Picture shows Srinivas speaking to a team of doctors at a Hospital in city.

Micro-management

Not only this. Circulars in e-mail and wireless formats have been issued to all Police Stations in Mysuru (District limits) asking the in-charge officers to take precautions and report — to enable micro-management) if any staff contracts the disease.

Constables, Head Constables or officers who have any COVID symptoms have to be sent for RT-PCR tests before granting them leaves. In case if anyone tests positive, the Station in-charge can inform the District Police Coordination Team who will make arrangements with Highway Patrol Team for the infected to be shifted to the Hospital. They can also directly contact Additional SP Shivakumar if they need any help.

Policemen can contact Geetha on Mob: 94808-00936 or Dy.SP Satish on Mob: 94808-05006. The Control Room can be contacted on Ph: 0821-2418612.