Round Table’s Classroom Project at Govt. School

August 5, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysore Amity Round Table-156 jointly with Mysore Amity Ladies Circle-108 inaugurated a two-classroom project at Kyathanahalli Government School, H.D. Kote taluk, on July 24.

Area 13 Chairman Tr. Dr. Ravi Kumar was the chief guest and Area 13 Chairperson, GLMF Cr.Nidhi Shah was the guest of honour at the ceremony.

Other dignitaries who were present include Area 13 Secretary-Treasurer Tr. Ram, MALC- 108 Chairperson Cr. Rupal Mehta, MART-156 Chairman Tr.Chirag Mehta and MART-156 Immediate Past Chairman Tr. Adith Raju.

In addition to building two classrooms, renovation work on the roof and toilet blocks and repainting of the entire School was undertaken.

The total project outlay was Rs. 8.50 lakh and was completed thanks to the generous contributions received from Round Table India Trust, Round Table India Foundation, Mysore Amity Round Table-156, Mysore Amity Ladies Circle-108 and Germany Round Table-156, Gluckstadt.