National Bal Shree Awards presented

March 22, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: National Bal Shree Awards were presented to four children by District Minister S.T. Somashekar at an event held at Zilla Panchayat Hall on Friday. The awards till now were not given away to the winners of Mysuru region due to COVID-19 pandemic. 

National Bal Bhavan launched National Bal Shree Scheme in 1995 and is an initiative to identify the creative potential of children in four main streams and motivate them to pursue and enhance their creative potential. 

Over 80 children from across India were selected for the Bal Shree Award in 2016. In 2018, seven children from Karnataka were selected after they participated in various competitions. Of the seven children selected four are from Mysuru — 19-year-old Sindhu S. Shastry, 17-year-old C.J. Akanksh, 15-year-old Tushar N. Bharadwaj and 12-year-old N.K. Varsha. 

While Sindhu bagged the award for creative writing, Akanksh took the award for scientific problem solving. Tushar bagged the award for mono- acting while Varsha was selected for the award in making  Science models.

