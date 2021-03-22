MLA Ramdas launches development works worth Rs. 1 crore
March 22, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: In continuation of developmental works in his Assembly Constituency, MLA S.A. Ramdas launched road development works across the Constituency yesterday by performing guddali puja near ISKCON Temple on Udayaravi Road coming under Wards 48 and 60. 

Pointing out that Udayaravi Road that connects Vidyaranyapuram, Jayanagar, Ashokapuram, Kuvempunagar and Sharadadevinagar with the ring road is full of potholes, he said the development works now taken up will ensure smooth vehicular movement on this  important link road. 

Noting that there was a demand for widening of the road and construction of drains on both sides of the road, he said that the works have been taken up out of the Rs.1 crore grant provided by the Government.

Later, Ramdas performed guddali Puja for footpath and road  asphalting works at Deveerammanni Agrahara coming under Ward 51 at a cost of Rs. 51 lakh. The MLA also launched works on the road running in front of Ganapathi Temple being taken up at a cost of Rs.10 lakh.

Corporators M.S. Shobha, Bhuvaneshwari Prabhumurthy and B.V. Manjunath, leaders  Sujatha Ramprasad, Gowri, Giri and Pradeep, MCC Zonal Assistant Commissioner Nanjundegowda, official Raju and others were present.

