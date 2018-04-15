Reduction of summer holidays for PU lecturers
Reduction of summer holidays for PU lecturers

Council Dy. Chairman seeks withdrawal of order

Mysuru: Deputy Chairman of Legislative Council Marithibbegowda has urged Department of PU Education to withdraw the unscientific notification indicating the reduction of summer holidays for PU lecturers.

Addressing a press meet at Pathrakartara Bhavan here yesterday, Marithibbegowda recalled that PU lecturers were eligible for two months summer holidays which  is being reduced.

He pointed out that PU lecturers, in the interest of the students, used to take extra classes everyday and also were taking special classes on Sundays foregoing their weekly off.

He took a strong objection to the Board’s decision to prune the summer holidays without consulting educationists, representatives of Lecturers’ Association or Legislative Council Members.

Continuing, Marithibbegowda alleged that the State Government had not taken any steps to fill up 2,900 vacant posts of lecturers. He sought power for Principal of Colleges to appoint Guest Lecturers from the commencement of academic year.

Retired Principals Jayaram and Shankaregoda were present at the press meet.

April 15, 2018

