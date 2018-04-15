Banana seller’s son qualifies IISc. Junior Scientist Exam
Mysuru: S. Arun Kumar, a 2nd PUC student of  SANKALPA – Gopalaswamy PU College and son of a banana seller in city, has qualified the reputed KVPY (Junior Scientist exam) conducted by IISc. (Indian Institute of Science), Bengaluru.

Arun Kumar, son of Shivanna, a banana vendor at Nanjumalige Circle and Manjula, a  daily wager, with extremely poor background, was offered free seat at SANKALPA – Gopalaswamy PU College, where he was trained for this exam. Arun will now get admission at IISc. based on his merit.

Other than Arun Kumar, two other students Riya Pearl Menezes and  Akanksh A. Manjunath from the same college have also qualified KVPY exam. All three students have qualified written test followed by interview by a panel of top scientists at IISc.  Students were provided special coaching by SANKALPA – Gopalaswamy PU College.

 What is KVPY?

The Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) is a National Level Scholarship Exam  conducted by IISc., (Tata Institute, Bengaluru) Programme of Fellowship in Basic Sciences, initiated and funded by Government of India, to attract exceptionally highly motivated students for pursuing Pure Science courses and research career in Science.

KVPY exam is considered as one of the prestigious and  challenging scholarship  exam in India.

