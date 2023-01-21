Release of ‘Dhruvatareya Dikkinalli’

January 21, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Sundara Prakashana, Bengaluru and C.V.S. Snehithara Balaga have jointly organised a programme at Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Chintana Mantapa in Jayanagar 8th Block, Bengaluru, on Jan. 22 at 11.30 am for the release of the book ‘Dhruvatareya Dikkinalli-Prathama Kannadi-ganagi,’ authored by busi-nessman C.V. Shashikumar.

Shashikumar, who owns a big company in New York, has written his first travel book.

Senior Journalist Vishweshwar Bhat will release the book. Film Director P. Sheshadri will be the chief guest.