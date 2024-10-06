Relief to CM from Lokayukta questions likely until Dasara

October 6, 2024

Mysuru: The Lokayukta Police have intensified their investigation into the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) 50:50 ratio alternative sites allotment scam, following an FIR filed by the anti-corruption agency against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife B.M. Parvathi and others for the illegal allocation of 14 sites.

Given the current circumstances, it appears Siddaramaiah may find relief until Dasara, as it seems unlikely that the Lokayukta Police will issue any notices to him to appear for questioning before the festival.

In a significant development, a team of over 20 Lokayukta officers, led by Dy.SPs Maltesh and Mathew Thomas, conducted a comprehensive records search at MUDA yesterday, gathering crucial information from MUDA Commissioner A.N. Raghunandan.

Recently, the Lokayukta Police completed a spot mahazar of the 3.16 acres of land owned by CM Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi in Kesare, along with the 14 sites allotted to her under the controversial 50:50 ratio scheme.

This inspection was conducted in the presence of complainant Snehamayi Krishna. The team is now focused on gathering all pertinent documents and records related to the land and the alternative sites allocated in Vijayanagar.

Speculation is mounting regarding whether the Lokayukta will summon Siddaramaiah, Parvathi and Mallikarjun to their office for questioning or conduct the inquiry at their residences.

With a looming Dec. 24 deadline to submit a report to the Bengaluru Special Court for Elected Representatives, the Lokayukta is expected to accelerate its investigation, aiming to conclude within the next two and a half months.

The FIR, filed following a court order, has named Siddaramaiah as accused No. 1, Parvathi as accused No. 2, her brother Mallikarjunaswamy as accused No. 3 and the Kesare land owner Devarju as accused No. 4.