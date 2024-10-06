‘Free entry for drone show today and tomorrow’

October 6, 2024

Mysuru: Chairman of Dasara Illumination Sub-Committee Syed Iqbal has appealed to the people to watch the spectacle of Drone Show, organised for the first time as part of Nada Habba Mysuru Dasara at Torchlight Parade Grounds in Bannimantap in the city.

He was addressing media persons at the corporate office of Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) Limited, Vijayanagar here yesterday.

The Drone Show is being held today, tomorrow (Oct. 7), Oct. 11 and Oct. 12 at 8 pm. Free entry is being provided for the show today and tomorrow, where 1,500 drones will be dazzling in the sky for about 15 minutes. On Oct. 11 and 12, the show has been organised along with Torchlight Parade, he said.

Don’t touch bulbs

Director (Technical) of CESC K.M. Munigopal Raju said, Dasara illumination this time has been made in an attractive way, with better focus on prominent roads and circles in the city. Following the rainfall, there are chances of electrical malfunctioning. Hence, the people are requested not to come in close contact with the electric bulbs, while taking photos, to avoid electric shock.