Renovated Children’s Traffic Park inaugurated at Nazarbad

Police Commissioner launches ‘Awareness through little hearts’

Mysuru: City Police Commissioner Dr. A. Subramanyeswara Rao inaugurated the renovated Children’s Traffic Park on Mirza Road in Nazarbad here and also launched ‘Awareness through little hearts’ programme for school children yesterday.

Speaking about the Park’s uniqueness, the city Top Cop said that the Children’s Traffic Park is one-of-a-kind in the country which focuses on instilling traffic sense in school children and added that the aim of the Police is to educate school children about traffic rules in the early age so that they would follow the traffic rules when they become adults.

“We want educational institutions to bring their students to the Traffic Park so that they could learn about traffic rules and in-turn educate their parents, neighbours and relatives,” he added.

DCP (Crime and Traffic) Dr. Vikram V. Amathe, who also spoke said that the school children would be taken around the Traffic Park to familiarise them on various traffic signs including No Parking, Speed Limits, Silent Zone, One-Way, Free Left Turn etc. and added that even traffic signals were installed in the park.

He further said that the school children will also be educated on pedestrian-operated signals, where a pedestrian presses a button on the pole near the crossing and waits for the signal to turn green to cross the road besides providing information about solar blinkers, CCTV systems, Vehicle Management Systems (VMS) etc.

The DCP added that the Traffic Police will soon begin inviting students in batches of about 30 students from different schools twice a week as part of the ‘Awareness through little hearts’ programme.

‘Shoulder light’ to Traffic Police personnel was distributed on the occasion.

The Traffic Children’s Park was developed in 1981 by Ideal Jawa company owner F. K. Irani on the four-acre land, which featured not only roads and signage but also models of various buildings including a Hospital, Post Office, Railway Station, School, Market, Police Station and Temple among others.

DCP N. Vishnuvardhana, Members of Traffic Advisory Committee, Traffic Wardens, school children and others were present at the inaugural function.