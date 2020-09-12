Renowned social activist Swami Agnivesh passes away

September 12, 2020

New Delhi: Social activist and Arya Samaj leader Swami Agnivesh passed away yesterday at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in New Delhi. He was 80.

Agnivesh had been suffering from liver cirrhosis and was put on ventilator support on Tuesday due to multiple organ failure.

“His condition deteriorated today and he went into cardiac arrest at 6 pm. Resuscitation was attempted but the stalwart passed away at 6.30 pm,” said a statement by the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences.

Born into a Brahmin family in Andhra Pradesh, Swami Agnivesh came to be known for his campaign against bonded labour through his Foundation Bandhua Mukti Morcha (Bonded Labour Liberation Front). His public work spurred him to enter active politics.

He was elected to the Haryana Assembly in 1977 and was made Education Minister after two years. He, however, resigned from the post in protest against the Haryana Government’s inaction against Police who had opened fire at workers protesting bonded labour.

Swami Agnivesh also led several initiatives to foster peace and interfaith harmony in Kashmir at the height of militancy, his website notes. In 2010, he was tasked by the Congress Government to open a dialogue with the Maoist leadership.

A year later he was part of the anti-corruption movement led by Anna Hazare.

He was forced to split from the group after a video surfaced allegedly showing him speaking to a Minister from the Congress Government.