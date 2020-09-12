Bike rally to promote tourism arrives in city from Bengaluru
September 12, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Twelve members of ‘Karnataka Tourism Forum’ arrived in city this morning on 12 motorcycles as part of ‘Rally to Revive Tourism’ campaign. The rally that was flagged off from UB City in Bengaluru arrived in Mysuru around 12:30 pm. It is being organised in association with Mysore Travel Association (MTA).

The team is led by MTA’s B.S. Prashanth, Anil, M. Ravi and Suresh Nair. After lunch, they will go to Krisna Raja Sagar Dam and return to city tonight. They will return to Bengaluru tomorrow.  The purpose of this rally is to create awareness and to underline the fact that Karnataka is safe to travel as long as the new norms of social distancing and self-safety are followed.

