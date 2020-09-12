KSIIDC lists Kushalnagar airstrip as priority one

September 12, 2020

Karnataka State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited also plans to develop a helipad

Kushalnagar: The Karnataka State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (KSIIDC), the nodal agency for the development of airstrips across Karnataka, has listed the proposed airstrip at Kushalnagar as a priority one.

In its website, the KSIIDC has listed the 950-metre Kushalnagar airstrip as located adjacent to Sainik School with land availability of 49.5 acres. There is a proposal to develop the area as an airstrip and a helipad. An airstrip would have basic minimum facilities like the airstrip, terminal with security post, fencing and security by local Police.

The Government Order to develop Kushalnagar airstrip along with other airstrips at Chikkamagalur, Karwar, Raichur, Gadag, Bagalkot, Davanagere and Udupi was issued way back in 2018 after the Narendra Modi Government announced Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) or the Ude Desh ka Aam Nagarik (UDAN) Scheme. Among them, airstrips at Chikkamagalur, Karwar and Kushalnagar are being taken up on priority.

Last December, the Union Civil Aviation Ministry had selected Kushalnagar airstrip under the fourth round of RCS-UDAN Scheme. The airstrip was listed under unserved airport category — any airport at which there have been no scheduled commercial flights. But there were no bidders last time as the Kushalnagar airstrip was in nascent stage. Now that the land has been identified, the Government is looking forward to private companies to develop the airstrip under Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) model.

Agri Minister unhappy

The land for the airstrip has been identified behind the Kodagu Sainik School at Koodige. Over 49.5 acres land owned by Agricultural Department at Doddathoor village till the border of Basavanathoor village has been identified for the airstrip and in June last year, a team of officials from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) had visited the site and accepted the land proposal.

But Karnataka Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil has not taken the land issue lightly as 49.5 acres is being taken from his Department. At a recent meeting of Agriculture Department in Madikeri, the issue was brought to his notice by some officials and the Minister categorically stated that the Department land would not be handed over to the airstrip.

Justifying his move, Patil told the officers that the Department had 475 acres of flat land in Kushalnagar. A part of the land was later given to Sainik School which occupied over 66 acres. Likewise, over 15 Departments including Koodige Sports School, Dairy and Poultry Farms of Animal Husbandry Department and Horticulture Department have got lands.

“If we go on giving lands to all, our Department would suffer as we too need land for our agriculture research and extension activities,” Patil reasoned, refusing to hand over the land to the airstrip.

Ideal place for airstrip: MLA

Patil’s statement notwithstanding, Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan, who first proposed an airport to Kodagu when he was the Minister for Youth Services and Sports in 2012, told Star of Mysore that the land has been finalised and there is no question of changing it at this juncture.

“A 50-acre flat land is not available anywhere in Kodagu that is a hilly terrain. This land is ideal and we will get it for sure. As there is a Sainik School next to the airstrip, there is a proposal to establish an Aviation Training Academy where this Academy can train flight aspirants from Kodagu, Mysuru and surrounding regions. This is an ideal place for the airstrip, helipad and the Aviation Training Academy,” he explained.