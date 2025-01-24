Renukaswamy Murder Case: SC refuses to cancel bail granted to actor Darshan and others

January 24, 2025

New Delhi: The Supreme Court (SC) this morning refused to cancel the bail granted by the Karnataka High Court (HC) to Kannada actor Darshan, Pavithra Gowda and other accused in the Renukaswamy murder case. However, the Apex Court agreed to examine Government of Karnataka’s challenge.

The SC Bench comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan issued notice to Darshan and others on the State’s plea against the HC’s bail order.

The Karnataka High Court had granted bail to Darshan and others on Dec. 13, 2024. Darshan was arrested on June 11, 2024, in Mysuru, on charges of murdering Renukaswamy on June 8, 2024 after he allegedly sent obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda.

Later, Karnataka High Court granted Darshan interim bail on medical grounds for six weeks on Oct. 30, 2024 followed by a regular bail to him and others in December.