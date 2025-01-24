Spike in ATM kiosk robberies: 90 percent of ATMs in city lack security

January 24, 2025

Mysuru: With tech-savvy thieves finding new ways to bypass security measures, Mysuru City Police are working to prevent ATM break-ins and cash theft during replenishment. However, lack of adequate security at ATM kiosks — of nationalised banks, co-operative banks and agricultural banks — has become a growing concern for residents.

ATMs have become a vital part of daily life, making their security a top priority. Despite Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines mandating the deployment of security guards at all ATMs, 90 percent of the kiosks in Mysuru city — even in the business hubs of Central Business District — operate without guards and 60 percent of them close after 10 pm.

Previously, banks ensured round-the-clock security at ATMs, but in a bid to cut costs, many have stopped appointing guards. Banks now resort to closing the ATMs at 10 pm as a cost-cutting measure. This negligence has left the public feeling vulnerable, especially since ATMs are widely preferred for their convenience, reducing foot traffic at bank counters and easing operations for bank staff.

While ATMs actually should function 24×7, the Lead Bank has instructed banks to deploy security guards — a measure implemented at only a few locations and only during the daytime. Banks have outsourced this responsibility to private agencies.

Residents frequently visit ATMs at night, often to withdraw large sums. However, the absence of guards to assist during emergencies or potential threats has heightened fears of robberies. Many citizens believe this negligence has contributed to the rise in theft cases.

In certain locations where ATMs are attached to bank branches, a single security guard is tasked with overseeing both the bank and the ATM. This dual responsibility often leaves the ATM kiosk unattended.

Though banks display information boards about security measures, there are no clear instructions for customers on handling problems while using the machines. In many cases, the only reliable safety measure is the CCTV or inbuilt camera at the ATM.

Nationalised banks tend to have security guards present during the day, while private banks heavily rely on CCTV cameras near the ATMs to address security concerns. However, both approaches fall short of providing comprehensive protection, leaving the public at risk.

Responsibility of banks

ATM security is the responsibility of banks. I recently held a meeting with representatives from 67 banks within the city jurisdiction, urging them to exercise heightened caution in areas involving cash transactions. However, despite this directive, a large number of ATMs in the city still lack security guards, leaving both the kiosks and users vulnerable. Out of the 240 ATMs in Mysuru city, only 90 currently have security guards. I have also instructed banks to coordinate closely with the jurisdictional Police to prevent crimes effectively. —Seema Latkar, Police Commissioner, Mysuru City

Security guards for ATMs are deployed through agencies and bank officials conduct surprise visits to ensure compliance. Following the recent rise in incidents across the State, a meeting with bank heads was held to review and strengthen security measures for cash vehicles and ATMs. CCTV footage is being continuously monitored and guards have been instructed to be present at all ATM kiosks. If guards are still missing, customers can file complaints with the supervisors or branch managers, whose contact numbers are displayed inside ATM rooms.” —Nagesh, Manager, Lead Bank