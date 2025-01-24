Suttur Jathra from Jan. 26 to 31

January 24, 2025

Mysuru: The six-day Adi Jagadguru Sri Shivarathreeshwara Shivayogi Jathra Mahotsava is scheduled to be held from Jan. 26 to 31 at Suttur Sri Kshetra, in Nanjangud taluk, Mysuru district.

Jathra Mahotsava Committee Secretary S.P. Manjunath Swamy, who addressed media persons at Suttur on Thursday said, the Jathra will be graced by Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji. The mass marriage ceremony and Halaravi Utsava have been organised on Jan. 27, Rathotsava on Jan. 28, Mahadeshwara Kondotsava and Laksha Deepotsava on Jan. 29, Teppotsava on Jan. 30 and Anna Brahmotsava on Jan. 31.

That apart, several other religious and cultural programmes, academic and sports related activities have been organised.

Mass Marriage: The Mass Marriage ceremony provides an opportunity for the couples irrespective of caste and community to enter wedlock for free. Along with the inter-caste couple, specially-abled and inter-State couples are also expected to tie the knot in the ceremony. The marriages shall be registered, he said.

The bride shall be given saree, blouse, mangalya and toe ring and the groom will be given dhoti, shirt and valli.

As many as 156 couples including 18 from Tamil Nadu, three specially-abled and one inter-religion couple will be entering wedlock in the ceremony. So far, over 3,200 couples have embraced marital life in the mass marriage ceremony.

The Certificate of Marriage and Registration of Marriage Certificate can be submitted to avail of the benefit provided by the Government, he said.

Exhibition: The other events include expo of industrial products, handloom, textiles, handicrafts, Women’s Self-Help Group products among several others to name a few. Over 200 models prepared by the students of JSS High Schools, on the topics related to Science and Education will also be displayed.

On Jan. 29, a State-level children’s painting competition has been organised for the students of class 10 on various topics, along with kite flying competition for students and general public.

On Jan. 30, a National-level Nada Kusti has been organised, that includes two Maarpit bouts this time.

The winner of National-level wrestling will be feted with the title ‘Suttur Kesari’ and the winner of local wrestling tournament will be conferred the title ‘Suttur Kumar.’

Boating: The other attractions include boating on all the days of Jathra and desi games for men, women and students of JSS High Schools respectively from Jan. 28 to 30, followed by Cattle Fair.

On Jan. 30, as part of Theppotsava, Kapila Arati has been organised, in association with Yuva Brigade of Nanjangud.

Prabhat Pheri, a procession, will be taken out from Jan. 28 to 31, covering the nearby villages in the taluk, to promote social harmony and peace.

Secretary of JSS Mahavidyapeetha Shivakumara Swamy, Administrative Officer Udayshankar and Convener of Dasoha Committee Prof. Bokkahalli Subbappa were present at the press meet.

Suttur jathra Events Tomorrow (Jan. 25)

At Gadduge premises — 11 am: Sri Siddappaji Kathana Gayana by Siddaraju, Konanakoppalu, Malavalli; 12 noon: Sugama Sangeetha by Siddaraju, Rampura, Channapatna; 1 pm: Anubhava Mantapa Short Play by Veerashaiva Mahila Vedike (Akkana Balaga), Kollegal; 1.30 pm: Sugama Sangeetha by V.P. Rashmi and Team, Bengaluru; 2.30 pm: Bhakthi Geethe Swaramrutha Music Group, Yaraganahalli, Mysuru; 3.30 pm: Special Rhythm by Nadalahari Vadyavrunda, K.R. Mohalla, Mysuru; 4.30 pm: Vachana and Tatvapada by G. Amma Ramachandra and Team, Devalapura, Saraguru; 5.30 pm: Quiz – Topic – Jagadguru Sri Ghanalinga Shivayogi; 7 pm: Yoga Dance by students of JSS Public School, J.P. Nagar, Mysuru; 7.30 pm: Bharatanatyam by Shivanrutyam Academy, Nanjangud; 8.30 pm: Bharatanatyam by Vidu. N. Meghana Rao, Sharadadevinagar, Mysuru; 9.30 pm: Janapada Jaadhu by R. Venkatesh Murthy, Ambarapura, Gubbi.

DRAMAS

At Hiriyara Mane premises — 10 pm: ‘Bhakta Prahlada’ by Sri Madiwalesärwara Kala Sangha, Dhanagalli, Mysuru.

In front of Sri Siddhananja Deshikendra Mangala Mantapa — 10 pm: ‘Dakshayajna’ by Someshwara Kala Tanda, Moodahalli, Nanjangud.

Adjacent to Govt. Primary School — 10 pm: ‘Shani Mahatme’ or ‘Raja Vikrama’ by Sri Marudeshwaraswamy Nataka Mandali, Channabasavayyanahundi. T. Narasipur.

Behind Sri Ghanalinga Shivayogi Guest House — 10 pm: ‘Dakshayajna’ by Sri Ramambika Kala Sangha, Kothegala, T. Narasipur.