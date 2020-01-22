178 couples tie knot at mass marriage in Suttur Jathra
January 22, 2020

Suttur: A total of 178 couples tied knot at the mass marriage ceremony held during Suttur Jathra this morning. This included two couples from Tamil Nadu along with five specially-abled couples and two widows. Jathra Mahotsava Samithi provided mangalasutra, saree and toe-ring for bride and dhoti, valli and shirt for the groom.

Dharmadhikari of Srikshetra Dharmasthala Dr. Veerendra Heggade blessed the newly- married couples. Former PM H.D. Deve Gowda, MLC Allam Veerabhadrappa, former Minister Leeladevi R. Prasad and RSS Joint Gen. Secretary Mukund were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Veerendra Heggade said, “Simple marriage is the intension behind conducting such mass marriages. In Srikshetra Dharmasthala, we conduct simple mass marriages every year.”

Mass marriages are being held in Suttur Srikshetra every month and during Annual Jathra Mahotsava since 2009. Every year thousands of couples enrol their names irrespective of caste to enter into wedlock. Till date, 2,789 couples have tied knot during Annual Jathra fest and 249 couples during monthly mass marriages held at Suttur Srikshetra.

